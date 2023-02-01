Michelle’s Place Earns Unite Us Award

Unite Us recognized Michelle’s Place with the Fastest Response Rate Award at its End of Year Partner Award Celebration in December. Michelle’s Place was selected from all participating organizations across the California network.

The award honors the Patient Navigation team at Michelle’s Place for responding to client needs and referrals faster than any other resource.

“This award acknowledges the outstanding dedication the team has for our clients. They take great responsibility in ensuring each client receives access to the resources and care they deserve so that no one faces cancer alone,” says Kim Gerrish, Executive Director of Michelle’s Place.

Michelle’s Place empowers individuals and families impacted by cancer through education and support services. Programs and services include financial resources, mental health resources, wigs & prosthetics, educational seminars, social support, and much more. With 22 programs that take place more than 50 times per month, clients seek community and find hope.

The most prevalent need of the clients who are referred through the Unite Us network is for food resources.

Michelle’s Place internal Purple Ribbon Assistance program provides temporary financial assistance to cancer patients and their families. This program offers free transportation to medical appointments, grocery cards and helps with applications for utility grants, disability paperwork and other resources.

Priscilla Poveda, Community Health Worker, shares, “Receiving this award speaks to how we care for our clients at Michelle’s Place across the board. We are the extra helping hand for our clients, to navigate referrals and to advocate on their behalf as quickly as possible.”

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation’s leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us’ secure solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us’ national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities.

About Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center:

Michelle’s Place is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the only All-Cancer resource center in the Counties of San Bernadino, Riverside, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2001 as a breast cancer resource center, the organization expanded in 2018 to serve individuals and families with a diagnosis of any kind of cancer. Michelle’s Place currently serves about 1,800 cancer patients with more than 11,000 free resources annually. All programs and services are free to the community.