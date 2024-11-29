Q: What is the difference between addiction and dependence?

A: Most people have friends, family or themselves who’ve been prescribed medications that carry potential for abuse or the development of a tolerance, sometimes causing increased use to obtain the same effect(s). It may be as simple as alcohol creating the same response as Xanax (for anxiety) or Oxycodone (for pain). Different people have different responses to medication and physicians walk a tightrope of attending to their patient’s symptoms, while monitoring for any signs of abuse.



Addiction behaviors are typically by an inability on the part of the patient or drinker to control or contain their use of the substance and/or behavior. Most people will stop their alcohol intake when they get to a certain feeling state or choose to abstain completely, while the addict sees that amount as just the start of their pursuit of an emotional high. They can lose their car, embarrass themselves by saying or doing things they regret, or other negative consequences. The latter is at a much higher risk of becoming addicted as their regulator for that substance appears broken.

The solely dependent person has a controlled relationship with their substance and may have been prescribed benzodiazepines or opiates for anxiety, pain, or other medical reasons. Their withdrawal potential still must be addressed and monitored by a medical professional skilled in understanding withdrawal risks and how they may relate to other medical conditions. This is something that many doctors often defer to a detox or treatment facility to manage the withdrawal process, as they generally don’t have the ability to set and safely monitor a detox taper. The withdrawal from many psychoactive substances, particularly alcohol and benzos, can be fatal.

