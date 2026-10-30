Help a Local Family Find Joy This Holiday Season

Some of our favorite holiday memories are simple. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal together. Gathering around a crowded table. Watching a child wake up excited on Christmas morning and find something wrapped just for them.
For parents rebuilding their lives after abuse, creating those moments can come with difficult decisions. When money is going toward a security deposit, groceries, or transportation to work, there may be little left for the holidays. A parent can know they made the right decision for their family’s safety and still feel the weight of everything they cannot provide.
We meet families carrying both of those realities at SAFE Family Justice Centers: parents working hard to create stability for their children while adjusting to a life that looks very different from the one they expected. As the holidays approach, we want them to have something to look forward to, too.
You can help make that happen. A grocery gift card can help a family prepare a favorite Thanksgiving dish or sit down to a holiday meal together. A new toy can give a child something to be excited about. A gift card for a parent can give them the chance to choose and wrap a present they know their child will love. There is something meaningful about being able to say, “I picked this out for you.”
If your business, coworkers, or family are looking for a way to give this season, we invite you to connect with SAFE FJC. Host a toy or gift card drive, make a financial contribution, or bring people together around helping local families. Our team can share current needs and help coordinate your support.
I hope you’ll think about the traditions that make the holidays meaningful to you and what it would mean to help another family experience some of that joy. Your generosity can give a parent one less thing to worry about and a child a happy memory during a year that may have held too few. That is a meaningful gift to give.
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