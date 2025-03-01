Six Ways to Prevent Home Burglaries

Did you know that most burglaries happen between 10am and 3pm? When you are out of the house, make it harder for a burglar to break in with these simple and safe tips.

Landscape Strategically

A few well-placed motion-sensor lights, some thorny bushes or plants, and a couple of prune trees can do wonders for your home security! The basic idea is to make your home more visible and make it harder for burglars to get into your house.

Do Not Advertise Your Travel Plans

Since most burglaries take place when people are out of the house, don’t make thieves jobs any easier by telling everyone and their mothers that you’ll be away on vacation! That goes for posting your travel plans on social media too. Wait until you are back to post all those amazing photos and selfies in front of landmarks. It’s also a good idea to make sure your house doesn’t look uninhabited by simply setting your lights and/or TVs on a timer.

Protect Your Alarm System

An electronic home alarm system is a great way to protect your household, and it can help you sleep better at night too! Many of the standard alarm systems transmit their alerts over telephone lines. So, if you have an alarm system, make sure your phone cables aren’t easy to spot, because they may also be easy to cut! Talk to your alarm company or your phone provider to see if it’s possible to hide your phone lines or set up a cellular signal, which has become more popular.

Secure Sliding Doors

Just tossing a steel rod in the door channel is an easy way to secure your sliding doors. That will reduce the chance of someone lifting it out of the track or forcing it open.

Use Deadbolts and Lock Windows

Strong deadbolt locks and secure windows can discourage potential thieves just by making their jobs a little bit harder. Make sure your external doors and windows are dead bolted and locked from the inside.

Install a Video Doorbell

Lastly, it is more affordable than ever to set up a video doorbell or other similar product and add cameras around your home and property for added safety and peace of mind.