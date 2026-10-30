“It’s Lonely at the Top,” But It Doesn’t Have to Be

In 25 years of working with CEOs, C-suite executives, and senior leaders, the most common phrase I have heard, unprompted, is “It’s lonely at the top.” Most of you have heard it. Many of you have said it. Probably everyone has thought it. I certainly did as a manager, executive, and serial CEO.
It is real, and it is structural. One leader put it to me this way: “As a manager I felt I had siblings up and down the hallway. As I became an executive and then a CEO, I increasingly became an only child.” It is easy to conclude that is just how it is. It isn’t.
Loneliness at the top is not a condition to be endured. It is an access problem. Create the right conditions — leaders in a room with peers carrying the same burdens, nothing to sell, no hidden agendas — and the magic happens: eye-level conversations they can’t have anywhere else.
That is the purpose of CXO Exchange | Temecula Valley, built for our community’s “Big Small” companies and corporations, where leadership gets real — too big to be small, too small to be big, with real payroll, real people counting on you, and no peer down the hall who can relate.
On Tuesday, November 17, we are filling that room. The 2026 Temecula Valley CEO & C-Suite Summit runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wilson Creek Winery, headlined by Olympic gold medalist Michelle Cameron Coulter, with TED-style talks, a panel, breakouts, and networking with invitation-only peers.
Come and join us.
Scan the QR code to request your invitation.
From Oil Rigs to Serial CEO to Community Convener. Mike Richardson has a passion for the power of peers. For 25 years he has coached and facilitated CEOs, C-suite executives, and senior leaders in peer forums and communities, now with REF Global (formerly Renaissance Executive Forums), in 20 countries. He was previously a serial CEO of high-technology companies, ran the aerospace division of British public company Spirent PLC, and began as a petroleum engineer on oil and gas rigs for Shell International. He has helped thousands of mid-market leaders tap the collective intelligence of peers. On becoming a Temecula resident, he set out to fill that void here in Temecula Valley.
- “It’s Lonely at the Top,” But It Doesn’t Have to Be - October 30, 2026
- A Leadership Eco-System for Temecula Valley’s “Big Small” Companies - October 1, 2026