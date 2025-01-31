Protecting Loved Ones with Your Estate Plan

We all want to protect our loved ones, and creating an estate plan ensures that your assets go directly to your heirs. An estate plan helps distribute your assets to designated family members to ensure ongoing financial support. If you worry about the future well-being of your family, then estate planning is the core solution to protect their interests.

Estate plan creation is clearly an important step and requires some thought before you begin the planning process. Which of your loved ones are most vulnerable and may need more support? What changes have there been in your family in recent years? These questions can help guide you as you consider beneficiaries and planning strategies.

Here are some examples of family members that you may want to include in your will or trust:

Minor Children

If you have children under 18, it is important to provide for their continuing financial support and parenting care. The primary way to do this is through a trust document that details all of your wishes, along with naming a trustee. Your children can rely on this plan for their security until they are adults.

Aging Parents and Grandparents

It is not uncommon for adult children to support aging relatives, especially if they don’t have enough retirement funds. If you pre-decease them, they may have a hard time making ends meet. You can include the distributions as income from a trust, which can help with ongoing management of assets, instead of giving one lump sum.

Spouses (current or former)

Typically, your spouse is named as a primary beneficiary or co-trustee in your estate plan, and vice-versa. However, if you divorce and re-marry you will want to amend your documents right away to reflect that change. Otherwise, your former spouse could still have a right to your estate assets. Even if you want to include them, its far better to specify how that will be handled. Your current spouse will certainly appreciate it!

Pets

You can include pets in your estate plan in California, designating amounts for their care. This ensures that they will continue to thrive after you are gone, and that there are resources for nutrition and medical care. You can either name a ‘pet guardian’ in your will, or even better set up a separate ‘pet trust’.

Learn what you need to do next with one of our workshops

If you are ready to learn more about how to begin the estate planning process you can contact us for a consultation, or attend one of our workshops. For our upcoming workshops, please visit www.estateplanningworkshop.org or give our office a call at (951) 414-3731 to learn more.