Life Doesn’t Retire.

Retire from work? Absolutely. Retire from having fun? Not a chance.
At Sunny Rose, residents have new things to try, people to meet, art to create, great meals to enjoy and plenty to look forward to.
Our philosophy comes to life in countless ways, and Empowered Life™: Enrich, Engage and Enlighten is one of them. It’s about keeping curiosity alive, connections strong and every day filled with opportunities to experience something meaningful.
Residents can discover their creative side through New StARTs Fine Arts, a 12-week collaborative oil-painting program that turns art into an opportunity to learn, create and connect. Stop by Sunny Rose to see the residents’ finished artwork and the creativity behind every canvas.
Engagement also extends beyond scheduled group activities. Through the Engagement Bundle, residents can access exercise, relaxation, spiritual programming, music, games and other wellness content digitally, providing more ways to participate based on individual interests and preferences.
The experience continues at the table, where Sunny Rose’s nationally recognized dining program brings restaurant-inspired presentation, memorable flavors and a sense of occasion to everyday dining. Beautiful new lobby, dining and gathering spaces are also coming soon, creating even more inviting places to enjoy it all.
October is a great time to visit. Join us for our Pumpkin Craft Café on October 15, stop by for lunch, meet our residents and team, and see what life at Sunny Rose is all about.
With only a few apartments currently available and our once in a lifetime move-in special ending October 31, now is an especially good time to see Sunny Rose for yourself. Call to ask what’s happening this week, schedule a personal tour, visit our website, or follow Sunny Rose on Facebook for a closer look at community life.
About Sunny Rose Senior Living
Sunny Rose offers Assisted Living, Memory Care and Respite Care at 29620 Bradley Road in Menifee. Call (951) 679-3355 to schedule a tour or learn about current availability.
$500 OFF MONTHLY BASE RENT FOR UP TO 12 MONTHS
Up to $6,000 total savings. Move-in special ends October 31, 2026. Limited apartments available.
- Life Doesn’t Retire. - October 1, 2026
- Create. Connect. Thrive. A New Standard for Assisted Living at Sunny Rose - July 31, 2026
- Why Families Are Choosing Sunny Rose Senior Living - May 31, 2026