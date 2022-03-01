EXECUTIVE PROFILE | Diane Strand

Through hard work, determination and dedication Diane Strand alongside her partner, Scott Strand, in both Life and Business, have built three successful JDS entities; Multi Awarding JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc., /dba: JDS Actors Studio and the Award winning nonprofit 501c3 JDS Creative Academy which altogether make up JDS Studios. Diane is the Executive Producer of Riverside County’s first news and information broadcasted TV Show, Diane is also the founder of Temecula’s Biggest Digital Media Festival and Competition DigiFest Temecula now in its 6th year.

Affiliations:

Diane is honored to be the 1st Vice President of Southwest Economic Development Coalition, an appointed board member, by 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington for Riverside County Workforce Development, the Chair for Southwest Riverside County Workforce Committee, JDS Creative Academy’s Founder, Executive Director and Board President. In addition, JDS Inc. and JDS Creative Academy are each members of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Coalition. JDS Creative Academy is a member of Visit Temecula and Diane is the 2020 Xenia award recipient for Ambassador of the year. JDS is proud of the partnerships with The State of California with our apprenticeship, Inland Regional Center with our Title 17 program design and the City of Temecula with DigiFest Temecula.

Life & Business Philosophy:

Dream Big, Show Up, Work Hard, Take Risks, Say Yes, have Integrity, Never say Never, You only really fail if you quit, Give Back, Share your Knowledge, Tell your Story, Family, Community, Be Professional, and Kindness Matters. “I haven’t come this far to only come this far!” H.O.P.E Help One Person Everyday!

Goals:

I plan to continue to provide opportunities to those who want to find a career in visual, performing and digital arts, in all populations: mainstream, and those with developmental disabilities and autism. Expanding workforce opportunities, bringing community together through the arts, continuing to grow JDS Creative Academy’s 3-day Digifest event, continuing to work with our valued JDS Inc. clients helping them market and communicate their business, launching actors into the mainstream entertainment industry, cheering on my amazing three Children – as they develop into productive adult humans and one day retiring on the beach somewhere south of here with my husband.

Mentors:

I have had several, and new mentors enter my orbit every day. I try to glean something from every interaction I have, even those I mentor, I learn and grow from them just as much, as those I collaborate with and observe and glean influence from a far. I have my Dad’s strong work ethic, just keep plugging away by showing up, while in college, I learned Business 101 from one of my first Boss, who was a CPA, and I learned TV Production working for some amazingly talented individuals working on A list shows in the entertainment industry. My husband ignites my entrepreneurial spirit, and supports me so I can be strong, my JDSCA board who share the vision, and the business professionals in my community that I partner with and admire.

Favorite Reading:

Scripts and Periodicals. I read a lot for work so I don’t read a lot for pleasure….. I am a TV Girl. My “Must See TV” Show still to this day is General Hospital. I have been watching it for 40 plus years. The only time I did not watch the show, was the year I worked on the directing team for the show. I was reading scripts two weeks ahead of what aired. 

Resume:

General Hospital, Friends, Veronica’s Closet, Warner Bros., Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company: Disney Channel, Built the HD Control Room at Staples Center, the DNC 2000, HBO Pay Per View, and Independent Production Companies. Current Diane is a bestselling author on entrepreneurship, and she just launched her second book on Breaking into the Industry as an Actor called Show Business. She is President of JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. founded in 2003, Producer at JDS Actors Studio founded 2010, launching over 100 careers in the industry, Founder, Executive Director and Program Director for JDS Creative Academy founded in 2014, the Executive Producer for JDS Creative Academy’s Award-Winning TV show Spirit of Innovation and the Founder of DigiFest Temecula.

Birth Place:

Detroit, Michigan