Executive Profile – Timothy Killeen

INTRODUCTION

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) is proud to announce the appointment of Timothy Killeen, MD to its Governing Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board. Dr. Killeen is active in the Community and has been a practicing pulmonologist in the region for over 30 years. He is on the active medical staff at Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital, Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital and Temecula Valley Hospital. He has served in leadership roles with Universal Health Services, including Chief of Staff in 2012 and more recently as a member of the Governing Board at Southwest Healthcare.

“I am honored to welcome Dr. Killeen as our new chairman of the Board,” said Darlene Wetton, TVH Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Killeen is a key figure in our community and has played a vital role in shaping the local healthcare landscape. We are very grateful to Dr. Killeen for his instrumental service to Temecula Valley Hospital and our network facilities, for many years now and we appreciate him for stepping up to serve the hospital further through this new role on the governing board.”

AFFILIATIONS

I have been practicing internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care medicine since moving here in 1990 after completing my training at Loma Linda University. I have a solo practice with a Temecula office. I have been on the medical staff at multiple local hospitals and my hospital practice has been predominantly at Temecula Valley Hospital since it opened approximately 10 years ago.

BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY

My parents taught me if you are a hard worker, kind and honest you will be successful. My father once told me “you can always out work the other guy.” He practiced medicine until he was 91 years old, and his philosophy has also worked well for me.

FAVORITE SPORTS

Growing up in San Diego with 3 brothers we were avid sports enthusiasts. We changed sports with the season playing baseball, basketball, football, snow skiing, waterskiing etc. We were die-hard San Diego sports fans and at some point, had season tickets to Chargers, Padres, Rockets, Clippers, Aztecs, and Gulls. Now my main sport is golf. My wife and 3 sons are all great athletes in multiple different sports. Most of our family vacations are centered around playing golf at great and often remote golf courses.

GOALS

My biggest goal is to be a good husband, father, and grandfather. At work, I want to have made a positive impact on the lives of my patients. I want my patients to know I will try my best and never give up. To me, it is not only trying to make my patients better is helping patients and families through difficult times, including end-of-life.

FAVORITE READING

I have loved books since I was in elementary school. I have mostly enjoyed books on history and sports. One niche I am particularly interested in are books on golf history and architecture. I tend to hoard books and have a hard time giving up books going all the way back to my childhood.

MENTORS

My parents were always my mentors. They were amazing role models teaching me so many life lessons over their 74 years of marriage. Now, my greatest mentor is my wife, Eileen. She is so wise, positive, and inspiring. I could not have done any career accomplishments without her.

RESUME

BA degree La Sierra University 1980 and medical degree from Loma Linda University in 1984. I completed internal medicine residency in 1987 and a pulmonary and critical care fellowship in 1990. Hospital appointments over the years have included 2 terms as Chief of Staff, chief of Medicine Department at 4 separate hospitals, Medical Director of ICU and cardiopulmonary departments at multiple hospitals. I have also chaired multiple committees, including pharmacy and therapeutics, bylaws, credentials, ethics, behavior, and special care. I have served on multiple hospital boards and currently proud to serve on the Temecula Valley Hospital governing board.

BIRTHPLACE

San Diego, California