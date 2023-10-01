Executive Profile Kim Joseph Cousins

Kim Joseph Cousins is the president/CEO for the Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce since August 2003.

Prior to his current position, Kim was a senior manager in various positions within the Finance, Marketing and Sales divisions for Mazda North American Operations. He has held various positions in the financial management field for McDonnell Douglas, Rockwell, TDK and Bristol Industries. Kim majored in Accounting and Management Information Systems and minored in Business Psychology at Cal State Fullerton. He attended a Ford Management Program at Tuck, Oxford and University of Bangalore, India.

Community Involvement:

Riverside County Board of Education Trustee (2018 – Present)

President – Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore (2016-2017) Member Since 2003 & Current Treasurer

Board Member – Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Riverside County (2017-2018), (2021-Present)

Board Member – Economic Development Coalition (2006-Present)

Board Member – Assistance League of Temecula Valley (2015-Present)

Board Member – Bond Oversight Committee for Lake Elsinore USD (2017-Present)

Board Member – Lake Elsinore Unified School District (2006-2010)

Board Member – Trauma Intervention Program (2009-2017)

Board Member – Southwest Healthcare System (2010-2018)

Treasurer – HOA Board of Directors (1996-2020)

Giving Back: No matter how you choose to get involved, your support will make a difference in the lives of the people and organizations that the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Riverside County and Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore serve. I am honored to support in any way – whether it’s time, money, or resources. When getting involved, you’re helping to build a stronger and brighter future for our community.

Hobbies: Racquetball – Racquetball is a fun and challenging activity that can improve your health and well-being, regardless of your age or skill level. It is a great way to get exercise, have fun, and socialize with friends.

Birthplace: Orange, CA

Kim’s personal successes include helping to raise two beautiful daughters and being a good husband. He is actively involved with his seven beautiful grandchildren. He enjoys working with the local schools to improve opportunities for success beyond graduation. He effectively represents the City of Lake Elsinore for Economic Development in Southwest California, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax revenue.