Craig Davis Executive Profile December 2023

Kathy Davis and I have been married for over 32 years. We have two adult children, Kyle and Cassie, who grew up in Temecula and attended schools in the TVUSD District. Cassie is a Registered Nurse in Orange County and Kyle is completing his student teaching and coaching baseball at his Alma Mater, Great Oak High in Temecula. I have lived in the Temecula Valley for 35 years, and Kathy and I have been proud homeowners at our current location on the south side of Temecula for 27 years.

Kathy and I are the owners of Craig Davis Family Insurance Agency, DBA: Farmers Insurance. We are proud to live and work here in Temecula. We recently moved to a new office location within the same center at the Adobe Shopping Center on Jefferson and Overland in Temecula. Stay tuned for the Open House invitation sometime in January or February of 2024 celebrating our new location.



AFFILIATIONS

I am celebrating over 25 years with the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, and nearly 15 years with the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber. I am a proud member of the Rotary Club of Temecula and I have served in many capacities, including past president, community services director, and district membership chair. I have been serving as a board trustee for the Temecula Public Cemetery District since 2017 and I am the board’s current chairperson. In addition, I have served on several non-profit boards in the Temecula Valley, and I was a baseball and basketball coach in the valley for many years while my kids were growing up.



BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY

I try and mirror the business philosophy of Starbucks, which is to focus on community and building long term relationships with my customers. The irony here is that I don’t like coffee. My intent is to always earn trust by taking care of and treating our customers how I would want to be treated and served. There are certain situations you can not control in business, but you can always maintain your honesty and integrity.



FAVORITE SPORT

I am a sports nut! I love cheering for the Dodgers, Lakers, and Chargers. I enjoy lifting weights and try to get to the gym at least four to five days a week. I play golf (professional hacker!), but I haven’t been on the course lately due to a knee that needs to be replaced.



GOALS

My goals have changed and evolved over the years. Continuing to be a good husband, father, and business professional in the community by practicing the Rotary Motto of “Service Above Self” is still of utmost importance. However, the health and wellness of my wife and I has become a big priority in the past few years. Kathy is a breast cancer survivor and has gone through a lot lately, both physically and mentally. I’ve had my own issues with a melanoma cancer scare, and we both have right knees that need to be replaced, fortunately my wife is having surgery in December. Getting old is a roller coaster ride.



MENTORS

My parents divorced when I was 5 years old and my maternal grandfather became my mentor, he stepped in and taught me some valuable lessons early on. As an adult, I don’t necessarily have a mentor, but I have plenty of people that I admire on a personal and business level. I do want to say that I have tremendous respect for my wife, who has gone through more than most people can imagine the last three years, yet she continues to be an amazing wife, mom, friend and business partner.



FAVORITE READINGS

The late Coach John Wooden’s, the Pyramid of Success. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey and Awaken the Giant by Tony Robbins. Admittedly, I don’t read as much as I should, but I’m trying.



RESUME

Over 36 years in the insurance industry, all with Farmers Insurance. The Craig Davis Family Insurance Agency celebrated our 33rd year as Farmers Insurance agency owners on October 15th.



BIRTHPLACE

Hermosa Beach, CA