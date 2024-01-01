EXECUTIVE PROFILE | Tara Wunderlich Metzler

Tara Wunderlich Metzler is a dynamic force in the business community, serving as the new associate publisher and director of advertising of the prestigious Valley Business Journal. Her journey is marked by entrepreneurial spirit, community engagement, and a commitment to fostering growth and unity within the Temecula Valley.

As the associate publisher/director of advertising of The Valley Business Journal, Tara helps shape the narrative of the local business landscape. The journal is turning 35 this year and continues to offer valuable insights into the region’s economic trends and business developments.

Tara’s passion for community service is evident in her extensive involvement with various organizations. She has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the betterment of her community, and been an active participant at key institutions such as the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce and the Temecula Chamber of Commerce. She is the proud recipient of the 2015 Murrieta Chamber of Commerce ‘Citizen of the Year’ award.

Previously serving in leadership within the New Generations Rotary Club, Tara was honored as the ‘Rotarian of the Year,’ showcasing her dedication to Rotary’s core values of service, integrity, and fellowship.

Tara is also a three-time recipient of Murrieta’s ‘40 under 40 Award,’ a prestigious accolade to her professional achievements and commitment to excellence.

Tara’s dedication to fostering unity and collaboration within the community led to her nomination for the Joan Sparkman Unity Award. She continues to be a catalyst for positive change, bringing people together for the collective betterment of Temecula Valley.

Embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship, Tara has been a local hair stylist for 21 years, and a salon owner for nine. Community service is in her blood as her parents, Gene and Linda Wunderlich, have been actively involved in the Temecula Valley community since 1989.

In 2022, Tara married Chris Metzler Sr. She loves Seahawks’ football, Angels’ baseball, sunshine, pool days, fishing, and time with friends and family.