Profile | Annette LaRocque

What gets me up in the morning is my love for life. I am very passionate about the life I’ve been given. I’ve had a lot of love and loss in my life and don’t take one day for granite. Life is too short.

I am a first-generation business owner; the valley’s one and only flower hustler. I own Murrieta & Lake Elsinore VIP Florist, providing unique and elegant designs to clients in the valley for 33 years.

My big entrepreneur journey started when I was 29. In my mind the only way I could make a living for myself would be to own my own business. Little did I know the groundwork of what I would do for my career and life was being laid out when I was 17 and got hired at Lake Elsinore Florist and Gifts. In 2002 I had an opportunity to purchase Murrieta VIP Florist. In 2003, I took over ownership. I felt like I stepped into the shop as if it was always mine. I was home. I was so lucky to have the flower shop. I worked long hours and long days figuring out how to run a business. Just when I thought I was content with life, in 2013 I took over ownership of what is now called Lake Elsinore VIP Florist. And here I am this year celebrating 20 years.

I have not only grown as a business owner but as a role model in the community. I have grown because of other leaders in the community that have helped lead me in the right directions. The mentorship I received and continue to receive through peers keeps me growing and going. I am very thankful for this community and of course my super supportive family and friends that have my back every day.

I love what I do. I also love to give back to my community through organizations in our valley and helping others in any way I can. I also love mentoring and guiding others with things that I have learned. I am an advisor for Professional Women’s Roundtable, the SAFE Family Justice Centers, sit on the board for Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital and Inland Valley Hospital, am an active member of four Chambers in the Valley and member of Society of American Florists.

In my free time I like to hang out with family and friends. I belong to a book club. I love going to our lake house and going on mini vacations. Living life full of adventure, fun, laughter, and memories.