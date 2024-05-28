Executive Profile – Leah Azevedo Finn

Leah Azevedo Finn is the owner of La Masters of Fine Jewelry. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and moved to the Temecula Valley in early 1988.

La Masters of Fine Jewelry has three generations of jewelers in the family. It started with her grandfather, Tony Azevedo. Then the skill was passed down to her dad, Mike Azevedo. In 2008, Leah’s husband, Aubrey Finn, became a GIA Graduate and has been doing beautiful work at the jeweler’s bench since.

In 2006, Leah’s brother Stan joined the business, working alongside the rest of the family. Leah and Stan decided to own the family business together in 2008. In 2018, Stan made the decision to become a teacher, so Leah and Aubrey took over and have been running it since. They remodeled and rebranded in 2019, so if you haven’t visited since then, you should go in and see the beautiful store.

Leah and Aubrey got married in 2006 in Canyon Lake, CA. They have two beautiful teenage daughters: Morgan, who is 17 years old, and Trinity, who is 16 years old this month. In their free time, the family likes to go to Disneyland. Leah’s favorite ride is Rise of the Resistance. Her favorite thing to eat there is churros, of course. Another preferred activity is watching Formula 1 races with her husband and Trinity. Leah and her husband always cheer on team Red Bull, while Trinity cheers for team Ferrari.

Leah and Aubrey love to cook together, and making fresh sourdough bread is a favorite of theirs. Her preferred snack recipe that her husband makes is homemade soft pretzels with cheese, while her favorite meal is homemade goulash.

In her words, “My family is my everything.”

Leah’s family has two loving dogs, Teddy and Dylan. Teddy is 13 years old and was first owned by her mom but is now Trinity’s pal. Dylan is seven years old and is a very cute and spunky Havanese.

When Leah isn’t spending time with her family, she likes to read a good book. Her go-to genre is dystopian. A book that she would recommend to anyone is the “Selection Series” by Kiera Cass. Leah is also currently reading “Artisan Sourdough Made Simple” by Emilie Raffa.

Leah dedicates a lot of her free time to several community groups. She has been with the National Charity League for four years, has served on the board for three years, and has just finished her year as acting president. Leah has been a part of the Professional Women’s Roundtable group since about 2018. La Masters has also been a part of the Temecula Chamber of Commerce since 1988. The family store have been members of the Leading Jewelers Guild since 2006.

If there is one thing that Leah wants everyone to know it’s that when you wear jewelry, it’s okay to wear it every day, but not for everything. That means taking it off when you get home because all of our daily chores can harm our favorite pieces.