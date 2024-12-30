Executive Profile | Trish Duarte

A Clean Vision for a Better Future

Trish Duarte, owner of MaidPro Temecula, has built a business rooted in her lifelong passion for cleanliness. With a strong commitment to her team and clients, Trish’s company is more than just a cleaning service—it’s a space of care, teamwork, and community.

From Childhood Mop to Cleaning Expert

Trish grew up in Alaska, where long winters meant spending months indoors. One Christmas, she received a toy mop that would inspire her future. She saw how a tidy home made her family happy and wanted to share that sense of relief and comfort with others. This early interest evolved into a lifelong pursuit of preventing cross-contamination and maintaining clean environments. Eventually, it led her to MaidPro, where she empowers employees and educates clients, promoting the idea that cleanliness fosters happiness, health, and balance.

As a cleaning expert, Trish is passionate about safe, effective products and proper surface care. Through her “Cleaning Tips by Trish,” she offers practical cleaning advice, fun facts, and solutions to help people create healthier spaces. Her tips have been featured in major publications such as Real Simple Magazine, Martha Stewart, Reader’s Digest, Apartment Therapy, Homes and Gardens, and Yahoo News. She was also featured in Empowered Women’s Magazine for uplifting women and authored the eBook Homemade and Healthy: Natural Cleaning & Personal Care Products at Home for Less.

Mission: Cleanliness for Harmony

Trish’s mission is to inspire cleanliness for happiness, health, and peace. She believes that a clean environment allows people to thrive. At MaidPro Temecula, she emphasizes preventing cross-contamination, using eco-friendly products, and providing continuous training for her team. This approach has earned the trust of her clients, who know their homes and businesses are in good hands.

A Workplace Built on Respect and Growth

A key value that sets MaidPro Temecula apart is Trish’s dedication to her staff. She refers to her employees as “Pro’s” because of their professionalism. Trish believes that great employees come from happy, respected people. When employees feel valued, they provide exceptional service.

Trish goes beyond professional development, investing in her team’s personal growth. Many former employees have earned degrees in fields like psychology and nursing, while others advocate for the homeless or balance careers with raising families, benefiting from the flexibility the company provides.

A Positive Work Environment

Trish describes her workplace at MaidPro Temecula as a modern-day utopia, a space where employees can focus on teamwork and mutual respect. “Beyond these doors, we control who we choose to be and how we treat each other,” she says. This environment fosters collaboration and a shared commitment to making a difference, both within the company and the community.

Supporting Clients and Community

MaidPro Temecula does more than clean—it enhances lives. The team helps clients with asthma breathe easier by reducing dust, supports those with mobility issues by ensuring safety, and gives busy parents more time with their families. Strict security measures, including background checks, drug testing, and fingerprinting, ensure clients trust the professionals entering their homes.

The relationship between MaidPro Temecula and its clients is mutually beneficial. Clients support a local business that cares for its employees, and in return, they receive top-quality service. Trish values this cycle of respect and growth, which she cherishes every day.

Looking Ahead

After over 15 years of service, Trish remains committed to her mission of creating cleaner, healthier spaces. She looks forward to continuing her journey, inspiring her team, helping clients, and contributing to a more harmonious world. Through her expertise, community involvement, and workplace support, Trish Duarte’s legacy is one of positivity, purpose, and passion for cleanliness.