Neck Pain: More Than Just a “Stiff Neck”

Neck pain is one of the most common complaints I see in my practice, and it affects people of all ages—from office workers and students to athletes and retirees. While many people dismiss neck pain as “just a stiff neck,” it can often be a sign of deeper problems involving the spine, joints, muscles, and nerves.
The cervical spine, or neck, is designed to support the head while allowing a wide range of motion. When this delicate system is injured or stressed, pain can develop not only in the neck, but it can also radiate into the shoulders, arms, hands, and fingers.
Neck Pain and Nerve Involvement
One common condition related to neck problems is brachial neuralgia, which occurs when nerves exiting the neck become irritated or compressed. This can cause:
- Pain that travels from the neck into the shoulder or arm
- Numbness or tingling in the arms, hands, or fingers
- Burning or electric-like sensations
- Weakness or loss of grip strength
These symptoms are often mistaken for carpal tunnel syndrome or shoulder problems, when the true source of the issue is the neck.
Whiplash Injuries
Neck pain is also frequently associated with whiplash injuries, most commonly caused by motor vehicle accidents. Whiplash occurs when the head is suddenly forced forward and backward, placing excessive strain on the muscles, ligaments, discs, and joints of the cervical spine.
Even low-speed collisions can result in significant injury. Symptoms may appear immediately or develop later and can include:
- Neck stiffness and reduced range of motion
- Headaches
- Shoulder and upper back pain
- Numbness or tingling into the arms or hands
- Difficulty concentrating or sleeping
If left untreated, whiplash injuries can lead to chronic pain and long-term dysfunction.
How Chiropractic Care Can Help
Chiropractic care focuses on identifying and correcting the underlying cause of neck pain rather than simply masking symptoms. Through a thorough examination, chiropractors evaluate spinal alignment, joint movement, muscle balance, and nerve function.
Treatment may include:
- X-Ray of the Cervical spine
- Gentle spinal adjustments to restore proper joint motion
- Soft tissue therapy to reduce muscle tension and inflammation
- Specific exercises to improve strength and flexibility
- Postural and ergonomic guidance to prevent future strain
By improving spinal mechanics and reducing nerve irritation, chiropractic care can help relieve pain, restore function, and promote natural healing.
When Should You Seek Care?
If you are experiencing persistent neck pain, numbness or tingling in your arms or hands, pain radiating into the shoulders, or symptoms following an accident, it is important to have your condition evaluated. Early care often leads to faster recovery and better long-term outcomes.
New Patient Special
If neck pain is keeping you from enjoying life, chiropractic care may be the natural solution you’ve been looking for.
If you or someone you know is suffering from Neck pain take advantage of our no obligation new patient special and come see Dr. Dave for a Chiropractic examination, X-rays (if necessary) and a report of X-Ray findings for only $ 49.00 (Approx. Value $ 475.00) and see if chiropractic can help.
To schedule a consultation or learn more, call (951) 894-5006, Text (951) 535-4165 or visit our website www.drdavechiropractic.com.
Pommerenck Chiropractic, 25095 Jefferson Ave., Suite 203, Murrieta, CA. 92562
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