Preparation: The Secret to Successful Estate Planning

For most of us, planning and preparation are essential in many walks of life. Whether it’s a job interview, purchase of a residence, or having a family, it is crucial to evaluate whether you are ready and have everything in place.
This concept applies equally to estate planning, where the consequences can affect your family’s future and finances. So, what are the keys to preparing for the estate planning process?
Here are a few ideas to get you started:
- Who are the heirs that will be most affected?
Evaluating your heirs will certainly affect your estate distribution plan. If you have minor children, the structure of your estate will be very different than if they are grown. Spouses are natural heirs often named as trustee and primary beneficiary in a trust.
- What assets do you currently own, either solely or jointly?
The ownership and type of assets you own can determine how you organize your estate plan through a will or trust. If you own real estate, it’s important to know how title to the property is held to ensure seamless distribution to heirs. Also, a joint account with your spouse would be treated differently than an individual brokerage account.
- What is your age, and the age of your heirs/beneficiaries?
While no one can predict your life span, age can be a factor in planning. As we get older, we may include a broader range of beneficiaries, while younger people will focus on immediate family members. Heirs who are minor children require special consideration when setting up a trust for ongoing care.
- Do you own a business?
If yes, then ensuring business succession and operation will be a part of your estate planning preparation. This is especially true if you have family members who are involved in the business or already have ownership interests. For some, a business may represent their highest value asset in the estate, so it’s important to plan around succession, co-ownership, and management.
- What legacy would you like to leave through your estate plan?
This is more than a philosophical question, as your distributed assets can directly impact your heirs and beneficiaries. Whether that is your favorite charity, grandchildren, or close friends, you can make a real difference with accumulated asset values that are passed on.
What are the next steps?
If you are ready to learn more about preparation and how to begin the estate planning review process in 2026, you can contact us for a consultation or attend one of our workshops to get more information. For a schedule of our upcoming workshops, please visit www.estateplanningworkshop.org or better yet, schedule a consultation today at (951) 414-3731.
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