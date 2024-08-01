Adam A. Ruiz Joins Rincon Strategies as Vice President / Public Affairs

Southern California native Adam A. Ruiz has assumed the role of Vice President of Public Affairs at Rincon Strategies, bringing with him over a decade of experience in public and government affairs. With a strong background in collaborating with local, state, and federal officials to influence public policy, Adam’s appointment marks a significant addition to Rincon Strategies’ leadership team.

Adam A. Ruiz is deeply rooted in Southwest Riverside County, where he has actively engaged with the local business community and non-profit sectors. His leadership and contributions have earned him high regard among the communities he serves, reflecting his dedication to fostering effective government relations and shaping impactful public policies.

“I am thrilled to announce my new role at Rincon Strategies,” said Adam A. Ruiz. “As Vice President of Public Affairs, I look forward to leveraging our expertise at the intersection of business and politics to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

Rincon Strategies, a prominent public affairs and government relations agency, specializes in advocacy tracking, land development, and providing strategic counsel to businesses navigating government relationships and policies. Their campaigns division, Pacific Campaign Solutions, has a distinguished record of guiding over 200 successful candidates to victory in state and local elections across Southern California.

In his new role, Adam A. Ruiz will initially focus on advocacy and legislative tracking while preparing for the upcoming election season, where Rincon Strategies aims to continue its tradition of delivering impactful campaign strategies.

For more information on Adam A. Ruiz’s role and Rincon Strategies’ services, visit www.rinconstrategies.com.