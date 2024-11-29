Local Election Wrap-Up

Election day has come and gone, but with many ballots still unprocessed, the final results in some races remain uncertain. Here’s what we know so far about the outcomes in our community.

In most of the city council races, incumbents managed to retain their seats, though a few new faces are set to join. Menifee will welcome Lesa Sobek as the new Mayor after Bill Zimmerman reached his term limit. Sobek, who has been on Menifee’s City Council since 2015, will be succeeded by Dan Temple, who will take her former seat in 2025.

In Temecula, familiar names return to the political landscape. Matt Rahn, a former council member, won his bid to return to the City Council. Meanwhile, the race between incumbent Jessica Alexander and challenger Eric Faulkner remains tight, with Alexander holding a slight lead at the latest count.

The Temecula Valley School Board will soon have new members as well. Melinda Anderson and Emil Barham secured seats, while Joseph Komrosky holds a narrow lead over David Sola. In Murrieta, Eleanor Briggs and Christine Schmidt appear poised to join the Murrieta School Board, while Yvonne Munoz currently leads incumbent Julie Vandegrift by a slim margin.

On the state level, all local representatives were reelected and will continue to serve in Sacramento. Congratulations go out to Senator Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh and Assemblymembers Kate Sanchez, Bill Essayli, and Corey Jackson for their continued service.

In the federal races, longtime Congressman Ken Calvert faced another close election but was ultimately reelected to represent Congressional District 41. Congressman Darrell Issa also won reelection comfortably, securing another term for California’s 48th District.

President Donald Trump will return to office with Republican control of both the House and the Senate. Preparations for the new administration are underway, with appointments being made for key positions. In response, Governor Gavin Newsom has called a special session for December 2 to address state-level protections in light of anticipated federal policy shifts. California’s legislative focus will include:

Civil Rights : Strengthening legal protections.

: Strengthening legal protections. Reproductive Freedom : Safeguarding healthcare rights.

: Safeguarding healthcare rights. Climate Action : Supporting environmental initiatives.

: Supporting environmental initiatives. Immigrant Protections: Ensuring continued support for immigrant communities.

The session aims to bolster resources for the California Department of Justice and other state entities, allowing for immediate litigation to block any federal actions that might undermine state policies. This includes seeking injunctions against potentially unlawful measures.

As we look to 2025, we anticipate new challenges as well as new opportunities. Congratulations to all who won their elections. We look forward to working together to keep our region a wonderful place to live, work, and play.

Election results are current as of the date of publication.

Until next time,

Adam A. Ruiz

Vice President

Rincon Strategies