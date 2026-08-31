Stop Trying to Be Everywhere: Be Unforgettable Somewhere

More marketing isn’t always the answer. Sometimes the answer is doing fewer things—better, longer, and more consistently.
Business owners are constantly being told where they should be marketing. Post on LinkedIn. Make Reels. Send emails. Start a podcast. Attend networking events. Run ads. Send direct mail.
Before long, you’re everywhere—and exhausted.
But are you memorable?
More Isn’t Always Better
Last month, I talked about identifying your starving client: the person who has a problem, knows they have a problem, and is ready for a solution.
Once you know who that person is, you don’t need to chase them across every marketing channel imaginable. You need to determine where they are most likely to see you, what message matters to them, and then show up there consistently. Think about it this way:
Pick the person. Pick the message. Pick the places. Then repeat.
Consistency isn’t saying the exact same thing over and over. It’s reinforcing the same idea in enough meaningful ways that people finally remember you.
Moments Become Momentum
Let’s go back to the HR consultant whose starving client is a growing business suddenly hiring employees. She could post helpful content on LinkedIn. Build relationships with payroll companies and CPAs. Send prospects a useful “New Hire Survival Kit.” Follow up with an email containing a hiring checklist. Different marketing channels. Different touchpoints. But every one reinforces the same message:
Growing your company? I can help make hiring less painful.
That’s when marketing starts to compound. One interaction may get someone’s attention. Multiple intentional interactions build familiarity. Familiarity builds trust. And when the problem becomes urgent, who are they likely to call? The business they already remember.
Make Promotional Marketing Part of the Strategy
This is also where promotional marketing can be incredibly effective. The goal isn’t to slap your logo on something and hope for the best. Choose an item that supports your message and earns a place in your client’s world. A useful, branded item sitting on someone’s desk can quietly continue a conversation long after an email has been deleted or a social post has disappeared.
The product is the touchpoint. The strategy is staying remembered.
Be Unforgettable Somewhere
You don’t need to dominate every platform. You don’t need another marketing tactic just because everyone else is doing it. Know your starving client. Understand their problem. Choose a few meaningful ways to reach them—and keep showing up. Because the goal isn’t to be everywhere.
It’s to be unforgettable in the places that matter.
Dione Black is the founder of Impact Marketing & Design. With more than 26 years in business, she helps businesses stand out, stay top of mind, and make a lasting impression through strategic promotional marketing.
- Stop Trying to Be Everywhere: Be Unforgettable Somewhere - August 31, 2026
- Who Is Your Starving Client—and Are You Showing Up When They’re Hungry? - July 31, 2026
- Memorable Marketing Series - June 30, 2026