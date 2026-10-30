A great senior living tour should leave you with more than a brochure. It should leave you thinking, “I could see myself here.”
At Sunny Rose Senior Living in Menifee, that feeling can begin with a friendly conversation, a creative afternoon, or a beautifully presented slice of carrot cake.
The dessert featured in this month’s ad offers a delicious introduction to Sunny Rose’s nationally recognized dining program. Think thoughtfully presented dishes, memorable flavors, and a table that invites conversation. But there is more to discover than dessert.
Empowered Life™, centered on Enrich, Engage, and Enlighten, creates opportunities to connect and explore interests. New StARTs Fine Arts offers another way to participate through collaborative painting. Stop by to see residents’ finished artwork and the creativity behind each canvas.
Through the Engagement Bundle, exercise, relaxation, spiritual programming, music, and games are also available digitally, providing alternatives to traditional group activities.
Families exploring Assisted Living, Memory Care, or Respite Care can meet the team and ask how daily experiences and support align with their loved one’s needs.
There is more ahead, too: new lobby, dining, and gathering spaces are coming soon.
This November also brings a limited-time opportunity: $500 off monthly base rent for up to 12 months, totaling up to $6,000 in savings. Residents must take financial possession by November 30, 2026. Special restrictions apply. Not valid for respite stays, CalAIM, ALW, government-funded programs, or other third-party payors. Subject to availability; cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, concessions, or promotions.
Come spend time with us. Join an activity. Stay for lunch. And leave room for dessert. Call to ask what’s happening this week, arrange a visit, or explore community life on Sunny Rose’s website and Facebook page.
About Sunny Rose Senior Living
Sunny Rose offers Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Respite Care at 29620 Bradley Road, Menifee. Schedule your visit at (951) 621-5182 or SunnyRoseSeniorLiving.com.
- Sunny Rose Senior Living - October 30, 2026
- Life Doesn’t Retire. - October 1, 2026
- Create. Connect. Thrive. A New Standard for Assisted Living at Sunny Rose - July 31, 2026