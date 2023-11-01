Simple Media 2023 Tech Gift Guide

Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, Robin laid an egg!

It’s that time of year again and we’ve got a buying guide that will guarantee you won’t be laying any eggs when picking gifts for your loved ones.

Earbuds: They are small, lightweight, and easy to carry around in your pocket or bag. They are also typically wireless so you don’t have to worry about tangled cords. Earbuds can provide excellent sound quality, especially if they have noise-canceling features(you’re welcome frequent travelers). This allows you to immerse yourself in your music or podcasts without being distracted by ambient noise. Mix that with advanced features like voice assistants or smart home control and you’ve got a real winner.

Price Range $20-$200+

Smart Watches: Smartwatches can provide notifications for incoming calls, messages, emails, and social media updates. This allows users to stay connected without having to constantly check their phones. Additionally, many smartwatches can be used to make and receive calls, send text messages, control smart homes, and even help on the golf course! Even more impressive are the health tracking features that can actually be life saving in certain cases. What better gift is there than that?

Price Range $50-500+

Mini Projectors: This one is a little more unique and can be a ton of fun anywhere but especially on the road. Mini projectors are incredibly compact and lightweight, making them easy to carry around in a bag or backpack making them ideal for use in a variety of settings, such as business presentations, impromptu movie nights, or even camping trips. With wireless connectivity, built in speakers, and even rechargeable batteries you can turn anywhere into a movie theater. Just add popcorn.

Price Range: $75-500+

Of course it’s always the thought that counts and the season is about more than presents but who doesn’t love seeing that look of complete joy when you absolutely nail a gift? The holiday season is back and now you’re ready to help Santa spread some cheer.