Recently at a well-attended breakfast event with local officials, business leaders and residents the moderator asked how many in the audience had used AI. Only a few hands went up.

Artificial Intelligence is all over the news these days. What is it? How does it work? Will it really change the world?

Fear not, good reader. I am here to tell you everything I know about AI.

Wait for it. Wait. Okay, I don’t know anything about AI. However, as long time readers of my newspaper column will attest, that’s never stopped me.

I’ve been curious about AI, specifically it’s impact on what we see and read.

So I stuck my big toe in the water.

There are a number of AI applications. One, Co-Pilot, is offered by Microsoft. It asked me what I wanted to know. Tell me about John Hunneman, I typed.

Scared. I pushed Enter.

“John Hunneman, a prolific journalist and writer, has contributed significantly to the Temecula Valley community. John Hunneman has written numerous stories during his 30-year journalism career. His articles cover a wide range of topics, including local news, milestones, and community events in Southwest Riverside County.”

Yikes. I’m guessing it could have been worse.

At the suggestion of a friend, I pushed on and asked Co-Pilot to write about a Temecula Valley sunset in the style of John Hunneman.

Seconds later, this is what appeared.

“The sun dipped low on the horizon, casting a warm golden hue across the vineyards of Temecula Wine Country. John Hunneman, pen in hand, stood at the edge of a grapevine-laden hill, ready to weave another tale.

The Great Temecula Tractor Race, an annual tradition, had just concluded. Mud-splattered tractors, some more traditional than others, raced around the oval track, delighting the 12,000 spectators who gathered for the event. The air smelled of earth, diesel, and anticipation.

John, with his signature fedora perched on his head, observed the scene. He knew that beyond the mud and suds lay stories—of hardworking farmers, generations tilling the soil, and the spirit of community.

As the sun dipped further, the chili cook-off commenced. Cowboys and cowgirls, fresh from the Pro Rodeo at Galway Downs, mingled with locals. Their boots kicked up dust, and country music notes hung in the air.

But this evening held more than tradition. It held memories—some joyful, others bittersweet.

As the sun touched the hills, John Hunneman penned his reflections. His words flowed like the Temecula Creek after a rainstorm—gentle yet powerful.

“Here,” he wrote, “where the past meets the present, where tractors race and rodeos roar, we find the heart of Temecula. Tradition and tragedy intertwine, leaving their mark on this sun-kissed land.”

Yikes, again. Oh, and I don’t own a fedora.

AI is in it’s infancy. This technology is exciting and frightening at the same time. You don’t have to embrace it, but I’m betting you won’t be able to ignore it.