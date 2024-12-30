Affordable Website Design

You have started or purchased your own business. Congratulations! Now come the many decisions you will need to make to be successful in a competitive world: employees, products, services, vendors, a brick-and-mortar or online presence, or both.

There are many possible choices for building your online presence—social media, landing pages, funnels, or websites. Your online presence is how your customers will perceive your business and your values before they ever contact you to discuss your offerings. Start with a website, as it is the best of the choices to maintain granular control over your online appearance.

Taking your business online can be a tough and potentially expensive decision, but building your website shouldn’t be. Some planning will help you put your best foot forward and can potentially save you hundreds or thousands of dollars that could be better used in other areas:

Determine if you want to build it yourself or hire a professional. There are many DIY builders on the market for business owners looking to show their artistic flair. Not a DIYer? Try a Google search for a web designer in your area. Why “in your area?” It is much easier to deal with someone residing in the same time zone who will answer your calls and maybe meet in person if you prefer doing business in a more personable manner. Once you have found a few local designers, check their reviews—you might find they have worked with others you know, and you find out their experience with the designer. Price should not be your main concern, but I know it plays a huge part in our budgets as small business owners. See if your designers offer an online list of their pricing for both web design and hosting the website when it is ready. If they don’t, ask them for a quote so you can compare their pricing, their work examples, and reviews against each of your selections. Finally, weigh your conversations with each of them—were they professional, and upfront about their quote and time estimate? Did you feel comfortable with their responses to your questions and concerns? If you are not sure or feel uncomfortable, move on to the next choice until you find the right match.

