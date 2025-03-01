AI or Professional Web Designer?

Yes, it is amazing what can be done with AI today. Even hackers are leveraging the power of AI to build attack packages faster and many of these actually work. However, that is a topic for another article. Today, I will discuss whether AI is a solid choice for building a modern website.

Much like music or images developed by a computer, there is something missing when using generative AI. No, I am not referring to just someone losing their job. I am pointing out what should be obvious – the human element. While computers are able to develop most elements faster than any biological entity could dream of accomplishing, there has never been a computer that can perfectly mimic or capture the warmth and breadth of human emotions. Here are several items that will still require human designers to add that something special to your website:

Original Ideas – AI can only use its database of what has already been done to build a website or project, so any AI website will be using previous designs and extrapolations of those designs. AI just cannot capture and copy an inspiration that a human designer would have based on an emotion or a physical experience. Prototypes – When I worked in software development, there was always a human process involved in testing a prototype to insure it would work with the end users. This is a process that AI is getting better at, but building a foolproof system is next to impossible because human fools are just too ingenious when it comes to trying to use something in a manner no one thought was possible, especially an AI. Mentoring – This should go without saying. A human mentor is better at “reading” another designer’s abilities and making suggestions for improvement or avenues for obtaining work. If you could actually take an aptitude test that captured all of your “soft” skills and suggest the best career in your profession, then AI would be amazing. Sadly, AI is not to that level yet. I took an aptitude test once upon a time that suggested I work at a nuclear power plant. Yeah, I’m happy I ignored that advice and dodged that bullet. I am very pleased with my career choice and I am especially happy I took a former director’s advice to run my own business. Understanding and Translating Emotions – It will always be difficult for a device to understand and translate emotions if that device does not experience them. This is why many people (myself included) hate using an automated support line. Also, try using sarcasm some time with a chatbot. The results are amusing. Planning – An AI could do a really good job at helping you schedule your workload… if you provide it with a good estimate of how long each task and project might take. Most of the time, designers run into things that just don’t fit the time model of what we thought a task would take. What if a special piece of software was needed and you have to test each one to get the right fit for your client’s needs? Would AI source it and purchase the best third-party software with the best reviews and post-purchase support? Doubtful. Heck, I have had a tough time with the support piece after the sale.

Bottom line, I like using some of the AI tools available to assist with my work, but while AI is pretty wonderful, web design still requires that human element to make your website look like you want it to look, behave the way your clients will expect, understand your business and deliver incredible service both before, during and after the project.Feel free to contact tom@avatarws.com to discuss your web design needs in Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar or Lake Elsinore.