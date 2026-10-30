The $250,000 Misunderstanding

An oil and grease recycling company called me in. They were losing $250,000 a quarter, and the natural first guess was sales: more leads, more customers, more marketing.
The pipeline was not the problem. The money was leaking out of accounts receivable.
When I looked closer, I found no bad intentions and no lack of effort. The president knew exactly what he wanted. The person running A/R heard something different. He said one thing, they heard another, and both were sure the other one was the problem. Every week, that gap cost the company real money.
Nobody was lazy. Nobody needed to be replaced. They simply did not speak the same language.
Fix 1: Ask the person you rely on most to repeat your last instruction back in their own words. If what you hear surprises you, the problem is not their effort. It is the handoff.
Fix 2: Learn how each key person takes in information. Some want the bottom line. Some want the people side. Some want to know what changes for them. Some want the facts first. DISC, the tool I use with all my clients, shows you which is which, and the assessment takes about thirty minutes.
Fix 3: Agree on the two or three numbers that matter in that role, and look at them together every week. A target both people can see ends most arguments before they start.
We changed how the two of them talked to each other: same people, same customers, same business. Fourteen days later, accounts receivable alone was running $30,000 a month ahead.
Most of the money owners lose does not walk out the front door. It leaks through the gap between what the boss says and what the team hears. You will not find that gap on a spreadsheet. You find it by listening to one conversation with fresh ears.
If you want a second pair of ears, book a free 20-minute call. I will ask you three questions about your last costly surprise, and you will leave with one thing to change in your organization on Monday.
Volker Jaeckel is Coach VJ, business executive coach, and DISC analyst | FocalPoint Business Coaching Temecula Valley.
To schedule a free 20-minute consultation with Volker Jaeckel, visit vj.focalpointcoaching.com or call 951-518-9490.
- The $250,000 Misunderstanding - October 30, 2026
- The Mirror Test: What Your Team Won’t Tell You - October 1, 2026