A few years ago, I ran marketing at a steady company. After a hard quarter, we lost one of our biggest clients. I heard it from the client, not from my team. Two of my people talked with them weekly. They saw it coming and said nothing.
At first, I wanted to confront them. Then I thought back. Someone warned me in March, and my reaction? I rolled my eyes. People don’t stay quiet for no reason. They stop after seeing what happens to the first person who tries.
Fix 1: Watch your next meeting closely. One thinks you already know. Another softens bad news to keep things friendly. One stays quiet to avoid trouble. One waits for proof. By the time you hear the truth, the client is gone. Four team members, four reasons, same silence. DISC, the tool I use with clients, helps you spot these types and reach each one.
Silence has a cost. Employees leave. Clients go. Months vanish fixing what someone noticed early. The costliest words a business owner hears: “I was going to mention this, but …”
Fix 2: Before rushing to solutions, ask about risk. Which part of this plan feels least sure? Then pause and count to seven. When someone speaks up, thank them in front of the group.
Fix 3: Try the mirror test. Does your team tell you the truth, or what they think you want to hear? If you had to stop and think, you know the answer. Failing this test does not make you a bad leader. I failed it myself with a big account on the line.
Your blind spot sits behind you, and nobody you hire is paid to point at it. Bring in an outsider for twenty minutes. No sales pitch. I ask three questions about your last surprise. You leave with two for your team on Monday. Worst case, you find out your team is already honest.
Schedule your free at (951) 518-9490 or vj.focalpointcoaching.com.
- The Mirror Test: What Your Team Won’t Tell You - October 1, 2026