November marks the beginning of one of the busiest times of the year. Between work deadlines, holiday shopping, family gatherings, and preparing our homes for guests, our to-do lists seem to grow faster than we can check things off.
In business, we know just how valuable our time is. But somewhere between managing our work, caring for our families, and keeping up with everything at home, we sometimes forget that our personal time is just as precious.
Think about it. Spending six hours cleaning your home before Thanksgiving means six fewer hours to spend with loved ones, enjoy a favorite holiday tradition, or just sit down, put your feet up, and catch your breath.
I’m not suggesting we toss our cleaning responsibilities out the window. A clean, healthy home is important, and it always will be. But so is finding a little balance, especially during a season that’s meant to bring us together.
Prioritize what matters. Focus on the spaces your guests use most. The kitchen, guest bathroom, entryway, and gathering areas deserve your attention. The linen closet can wait.
Work smarter, not harder. Clean from top to bottom, tackle dry tasks before wet ones, and keep your supplies together to avoid unnecessary trips around the house.
Share the responsibility. Holiday preparation shouldn’t fall on one person’s shoulders. Delegate age-appropriate tasks to family members or consider hiring professional help when your schedule becomes overwhelming.
Give yourself permission to stop. Your home doesn’t have to be perfect to be welcoming.
A beautifully maintained home is something to appreciate, but it’s the laughter, love, and memories made within its walls that truly make it special.
This Thanksgiving, remember that you can always clean a countertop tomorrow. You can’t get back the moments you missed today.
- The Real Cost of the Holiday Rush: Your Time - October 30, 2026
- Halloween’s Stickiest Messes and How to Clean Them - October 1, 2026
- The 15-Minute Habit That Makes Cleaning Feel Easier - August 31, 2026