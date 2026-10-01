Treats and Tricks: Making Driving Less Scary for Teens

As Halloween approaches, the thrills of ghost stories and haunted houses can remind us of the fears that come with learning to drive. For many teens, the road can feel as daunting as a haunted maze. Here are some spook-tacular tips to make driving less scary and more enjoyable.
- Start Slow: Just as you wouldn’t jump into a haunted house without first exploring the entrance, teens should begin their driving journey in low-pressure environments. Schedule their first lesson right after they receive their permit so an instructor can sign off and get them comfortable behind the wheel. Start in empty parking lots or quiet residential streets. This allows them to practice basic skills like steering, braking, and turning without the added stress of heavy traffic.
- Familiarization & Repetition: Encourage teens to drive familiar routes. Knowing the roads can reduce anxiety significantly. Make it a family adventure by driving to local parks or favorite hangout spots, allowing them to associate driving with fun rather than fear. The DMV requires a minimum of 50 hours of practice for good reason: confidence comes with repetition. If you are finding it difficult to reach their practice goals, booking extra lessons with the driving school is helpful.
- Gradual Exposure: Increase the complexity of driving situations gradually. Begin with daytime driving and progress to night driving as they gain confidence. This approach helps them acclimate to various conditions, reducing the fright factor.
- Safety First: Remind teens about car safety features, such as seat belts, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Understanding these can ease fears about accidents. Discuss the importance of defensive driving and staying alert, turning scary “what ifs” into manageable strategies.
- Positive Reinforcement: Celebrate small victories! Whether it’s parallel parking or successfully navigating a roundabout, acknowledging accomplishments builds confidence. Consider rewarding them with a treat or a fun outing.
By turning the fear of driving into a thrilling adventure, teens can master the roads without feeling haunted by anxiety. With practice and encouragement, they’ll soon be cruising confidently, leaving their driving fears behind.
Teen Road to Safety – Temecula offers online driver’s education and BTW lessons with expert Law Enforcement Officers as instructors.
Visit: www.teenroadtosafety.com or https://www.facebook.com/trtstemecula
Email: temecula@teenroadtosafety.com
Office: 855-81-DRIVE Voice or Text: 951-357-0227
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