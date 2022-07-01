Summer 2022 Events in the Valley

City of Murrieta

CONCERTS IN THE PARK

Town Square Park Amphitheater, Saturdays 6-8 p.m.

LIFETIME ROCKER

Classic Rock, July 2

SAM CARY

Country, July 9

BIG REVENGE

Classic/modern, July 16

FOUR LADS (FROM LIVERPOOL)

Beatles Tribute, July 23

MOVIES IN THE PARK

Town Square Park Amphitheater, Saturdays, Dusk

ENCANTO – August 6

SING – August 13

JUNGLE CRUISE – August 20

WILLY WONKA – August 27

Lake Elsinore

PARTY IN THE PARK

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Summerly Park, 18505 Malaga Road

4th OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

9 p.m. – Viewing locations include:

Lakepoint Park, Summerly Park, Swick & Matich Park, Whiskers Fishing Beach, and a portion of the levee system. Paid viewing locations include all commercial campgrounds, Launch Pointe, Diamond Stadium, and by boat.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

July 7, 14, 21 & 28 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

184 S. Main Street

FARMER’S MARKET

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

184 S. Main Street

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

August 27, 6-9 p.m.

Historic Main Street

City Of Temecula

4TH OF JULY STAR SPANGLED PARADE

10 a.m. – Old Town Temecula

4TH OF JULY FAMILY FUN & FIREWORKS

2 p.m. – Ronald Reagan Sports Park

ART OFF THE WALLS

5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – July 1

The Merc and The Lot on Main

Featured Artist: Temecula Valley Art League (Multi-media Art)

42051 Main Street

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

7-8:30 p.m. – CRC Amphitheater

30875 Rancho Vista Road

EAGLES RONSTADT EXPERIENCE

August 7

STONE SOUL

August 14

JOURNEY CAPTURED

August 21

DETROIT UNDERGROUND

August 28