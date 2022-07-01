Summer 2022 Events in the Valley

City of Murrieta
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
Town Square Park Amphitheater, Saturdays 6-8 p.m.
LIFETIME ROCKER
Classic Rock, July 2
SAM CARY
Country, July 9
BIG REVENGE
Classic/modern, July 16
FOUR LADS (FROM LIVERPOOL)
Beatles Tribute, July 23
MOVIES IN THE PARK
Town Square Park Amphitheater, Saturdays, Dusk
ENCANTO – August 6
SING – August 13
JUNGLE CRUISE – August 20
WILLY WONKA – August 27
Lake Elsinore
PARTY IN THE PARK
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Summerly Park, 18505 Malaga Road
4th OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR
9 p.m. – Viewing locations include:
Lakepoint Park, Summerly Park, Swick & Matich Park, Whiskers Fishing Beach, and a portion of the levee system. Paid viewing locations include all commercial campgrounds, Launch Pointe, Diamond Stadium, and by boat.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
July 7, 14, 21 & 28 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
184 S. Main Street
FARMER’S MARKET
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
184 S. Main Street
CLASSIC CAR SHOW
August 27, 6-9 p.m.
Historic Main Street
City Of Temecula
4TH OF JULY STAR SPANGLED PARADE
10 a.m. – Old Town Temecula
4TH OF JULY FAMILY FUN & FIREWORKS
2 p.m. – Ronald Reagan Sports Park
ART OFF THE WALLS
5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – July 1
The Merc and The Lot on Main
Featured Artist: Temecula Valley Art League (Multi-media Art)
42051 Main Street
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
7-8:30 p.m. – CRC Amphitheater
30875 Rancho Vista Road
EAGLES RONSTADT EXPERIENCE
August 7
STONE SOUL
August 14
JOURNEY CAPTURED
August 21
DETROIT UNDERGROUND
August 28