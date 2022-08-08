The Walking Podcast

Helen M. Ryan, creator of the Walking & Talking with Helen podcast, aims to help change pandemic weight gain with a show that serves up something different: a coached walk with a side of motivation. “If you feel like you’ve put on weight and gotten out of shape during the pandemic, you’re not alone.”

A new study reveals that nearly half of all adults in the U.S. gained weight during the first year of the pandemic, while new CDC data shows that one-quarter of Americans are physically inactive.

Ryan saw people struggling with their pandemic weight gain. They were stuck in a rut and unmotivated.

“Re-starting exercise and getting back to healthier habits can be really hard after a long lapse,” says Ryan. “People are discouraged. They don’t fit into their clothes. They don’t know where to start.”

The Benefits of Walking

Ryan knows first-hand about the challenge of starting down a healthier path. After a lifelong struggle with weight, she lost over 80 pounds and has maintained that weight loss for 17 years. She started her weight loss journey with walking. That experience, coupled with her background as group exercise instructor and a certified personal trainer, led to the idea for the podcast Walking & Talking with Helen.

“I want people listening to the podcast to know that I’ve been there, and I understand,” Ryan says. “I want them to feel like they’re walking with a silly, nerdy, caring friend. Someone who will motivate them to keep walking while getting stronger and more confident every day.”

The Best Motivational Podcast

Most Walking & Talking with Helen podcast episodes have two versions: one with background walking music to help coach people on their walk, and one with voice only. Occasionally there are interviews with insightful guests, and special episodes such as walking meditations.

“Walking is doable for almost everyone. It’s free. It’s good for your body and mind. And it’s a fun and less stressful way to get started with physical activity again.”

Walking & Talking with Helen is available on all major podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music. Visit https://walkingandtalking.show.