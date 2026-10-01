Walk for Someone You Love: Walk of Hope Returns October 25th to Bring the Community Together Against Cancer

Every Step can carry a story. A Mother. A Father. A Child. A Friend. A Survivor. A Loved one whose life has been changed by cancer.
On October 25, 2026, Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center invites the community to come together for its annual Walk of Hope, proudly supported by the City of Temecula and Promenade Temecula, for a day dedicated to honoring those affected by cancer while raising critical support for individuals and families who need it most. Funds raised through the Walk of Hope help Michelle’s Place provide education, support services, resources, and a place of safety, hope, and comfort for individuals and families impacted by cancer.
“This walk is about showing up for each other,” said Amber Berkey, CEO. “When we walk together, we remind people that they are not alone in this journey.”
Participants are encouraged to walk in honor of a survivor, in memory of someone they have lost, alongside someone currently facing cancer, or simply in support of the families and individuals whose lives have been affected by the disease.
Sign up today: MichellesPlace.org/Fundraising
Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026
Time: Registration opens at 7:00AM | Walk begins at 8:00AM
Location: Promenade Temecula – 40820 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA
Cost: $40 General Walk & Car Show | $25 Survivor/Thriver & Child (under 12) Walk Entry
More Than a Walk – Enjoy a full morning of connection and community: Classic Car Show, Tailgating, Food Trucks, and a variety of Vendors & Resources.
About Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center: Michelle’s Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the only All-Cancer resource center serving the Counties of San Bernardino, Riverside, North San Diego County, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2001 as a breast cancer resource center, Michelle’s Place expanded in 2018 to offer support to individuals and families impacted by any type of cancer. The organization is dedicated to providing comprehensive cancer resources, including educational programs, emotional and mental health support, wellness services, comfort and practical assistance–all aimed at improving the quality of life for those facing cancer.
Currently, Michelle’s Place serves approximately 6,000 cancer patients and provides more than 14,000 no-cost programs and resources annually. All programs and services are offered at no cost to the community, empowering cancer patients and their families with a network of services
designed to make their cancer journey a little bit easier. Michelle’s Place remains committed to being a vital support system for those affected by cancer in Southern California.
- Walk for Someone You Love: Walk of Hope Returns October 25th to Bring the Community Together Against Cancer - October 1, 2026
- EXECUTIVE PROFILE: Marshall Hamilton - October 1, 2026
- EXECUTIVE PROFILE: Romy Fazeli - August 31, 2026