When Help Can’t Wait for Reimbursement

Every October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month brings renewed attention to an issue that exists in our communities year-round. We talk about recognizing the signs, believing survivors, and making sure help is available when someone is ready to reach for it.
But there is another part of that promise we don’t talk about as often: making sure the organizations providing that help have the resources to respond.
For decades, federal and state grants have formed a critical part of the funding infrastructure supporting victim services across the country. Those investments are critical, but they also come with limitations. Many grants are restricted to specific services, expenses, or certain people, requiring organizations to spend the money first and seek reimbursement later, and involve increasingly complex administrative requirements. When reimbursements are delayed, nonprofits can find themselves carrying significant expenses for months while continuing to serve people who cannot wait for the funding process to catch up.
Domestic violence does not operate on a reimbursement schedule.
A survivor who needs a safe hotel tonight cannot wait. Neither can the parent who needs help replacing essential belongings after fleeing home, or the family trying to create enough stability to begin again. The needs that arise in moments of crisis do not always fit neatly within the restrictions of a grant.
That is why flexible, sustainable funding matters.
At SAFE Family Justice Centers, our Fill the Gap campaign was created in response to that reality. Flexible community support gives us the ability to respond where the need is greatest, while sustainable funding helps ensure those services remain available even as government funding changes, contracts are delayed, or reimbursement timelines stretch.
Diversified funding is considered good business practice because dependence on a single revenue source creates vulnerability. The same is true for nonprofits; and when the service being protected is a lifeline for someone experiencing violence, that stability carries even greater importance.
This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, awareness remains essential. But awareness alone cannot keep services available.
A strong local safety net requires all of us: public investment, private philanthropy, business partnerships, and individuals who believe that when someone is ready to ask for help, the answer should be available.
Because help should never have to wait for the funding to catch up.
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