Celebrate Temecula Theater’s 15th Anniversary with a Free Virtual Concert on Sunday, October 4, 2020

The Old Town Temecula Community Theater celebrates 15 years of artistic engagement, loyal audiences, community support, and public service on SUN, OCT 4, 2020. Temecula’s Theater has presented 5,176 performances for a grand total of 812,151 patrons and 66,009 volunteer hours.

Temecula Presents is excited to welcome back our Theater Ohana (Family) with a FREE virtual anniversary concert streaming on Facebook and YouTube featuring Hawaii’s top-selling female vocalist Amy Hānaiali’i on SUN, OCT 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Her career as a successful singer-songwriter includes five GRAMMY® nominations for Best Hawaiian Music Album. As an ambassador for Hawaiian culture, Amy’s role stems from composing in the Hawaiian language and sharing it with the world through a current blend of diverse musical stylings.

Amy’s talent originates from her classical training, powerhouse vocals, and sacred ancestral heritage. She has performed to sold-out crowds in Europe, Japan, China, America, and French Polynesia with universal acceptance. Amy presents her new, self-produced album, Kalawaianui, serving as her 15th studio album paying homage to Hawaiian ancestors and her deep connection to past generations.

Construction of the Old Town Temecula Community Theater began in MAR of 2004 with a Grand Opening on TUE, OCT 4, 2005. Our 21,000-square-foot complex stands at 68-feet-tall and the initial award-winning design featured a cedar exterior with galvanized sheet metal trim and a corrugated metal roof. Temecula’s Theater features a 354-seat audience chamber; main stage; classrooms; dance studio; dressing rooms; green room; orchestra pit; scene shop; and offices. An intricate system of cables and pulleys were installed in addition to a fully-computerized lighting system and digital sound system accented by acoustical wooden panels to help direct sound. The 2,000-square-foot Mercantile building, fondly known as The Merc, was originally constructed in 1891. The red brick building was seismically retrofitted to house a small cabaret-style stage seating 48 patrons, and also serves as the Theater’s Ticket Office and intimate public art gallery.

Thank you for supporting live performances for these first 15 years! Temecula’s Theater Family anxiously awaits the safe return of our patrons in the future. Please follow us on our /TemeculaTheater Social Media channels to stay up to date on the latest free virtual programming from our long-time Resident Companies and Producing Partners. We are also sharing a very interesting and retrospective anniversary campaign on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages currently. Until we can gather again, please remain safe, healthy, and we hope to see you all very soon! #ExperienceTemeculaTheater