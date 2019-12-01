Tech Gifts Ideas for 2019

Each year there are an abundant number of categories of tech gifts to consider including phones, tablets, gaming devices and the accessories to go with each. Choose from devices that play music, control your home appliances and find information simply by speaking to them. Being practical and wanting something a little different, I searched the internet to find some new ideas that may prove to be a perfect gift. The dependence on all the battery driven devices today has created a demand for new ways to keep them powered up.

When looking at charging options to gift, I found everything from bracelets that charge a device while going about your daily routine to ones that attached to a stroller providing a charge while transporting the children from one place to another. The multi-device user will appreciate those that can charge many devices at one time. This is certain to make you the hero for the person worried about running out of juice. For those who find themselves needing to charge and listen to music at together the dual-port adapter and splitter will solve the problem.

Have that difficult to buy for nostalgic person who likes to listen to music on vinyl?

Surprise them with a turntable that connects to their Bluetooth speakers for the extra boost in music. Keeping warm while listening to favorite tunes can be accomplished with a Bluetooth beanie. And if hats aren’t their thing, pick up a pair of audio sunglasses for style and great listening. The friend who likes to share movies from their phone will love a portable projector. These devices keep getting smaller and there’s even a model about the size of a pack of sticky notes that will display a video 100 feet away.

If you are searching for a practical gift to give to someone who spends a great deal of time on the road, travel storage will keep all the important cords in one place, sorted and untangled. Finally, don’t forget man’s best friend. Buy them a smart dog collar that includes GPS tracking and activity monitor to help find him if lost or learn how much running around the house he does when you’re gone. A search with your favorite browser will help you find these and more unique tech gifts for 2019.