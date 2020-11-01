Your Business Insurance Options Explained

While your day-to-day operations are complex, understanding Business Insurance doesn’t have to be. There are coverage options available to protect just about every aspect of your business from employee injury to natural disasters. Some insurance is required by law and others by business associates, such as lenders and landlords. Obtaining the right type and amount of insurance for your business will help you avoid gaps in coverage where you need it most.
- Minimum coverage options:
- Property Insurance can fund repairs or replacements for damaged physical assets when disasters like vandalism, fire, windstorms, or hail strike.
- Liability Insurance can protect against financial losses resulting from claims of injury or property damage caused by you or your employees and your products or services.
- Workers’ Compensation Insurance can satisfy your employees’ medical needs in the event of an accident or disease and make a quick return to work possible, while removing lawsuit potential by current or former employees.
- Business Auto Insurance can get you on the road again quickly after an accident and ensure your business is protected against losses from injuries to other drivers, passengers and pedestrians for which you and your employees are liable.
- Business Crime Insurance can protect against fraud, theft, forgery or robbery.
- Tailor your Policy with these additional insurance options:
- Employment Practices Liability can cover your business if discrimination, sexual harassment or wrongful termination claims are made by present, former or future employees.
- Life Insurance for Business Owners can help you plan for business succession, survive the loss of a key employee or partner and retain/reward your top people.
- Retirement and Benefits for Business Owners can secure your financial future and that of your employees.
- Umbrella can shield your business from potentially ruinous lawsuits with additional liability coverage.
- Bailee can protect against damage to customers’ goods, including jewelry and clothing.
- Transportation and Cargo to cover against goods that are damaged or lost when transported by one of your vehicles or common contract carriers.
- Spoilage for perishable goods when they spoil due to a mechanical breakdown or power outage.
- Delivery/Catering Non-Owned Auto if an employee is involved in an auto accident while driving a personal automobile on company business, such as in a delivery or catering service.
Craig Davis is an agent for Farmers Insurance and the owner of Craig Davis Family Insurance located at 27645 Jefferson, Suite 113, in Temecula. He may be reached at (951) 699-1776. cdavis@farmersagent.com