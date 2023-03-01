Temecula Valley Hospital Achieves National Certification As A Gluten-Free Food Service Facility

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) has achieved its certification as Gluten-Free Food Service program, making it the first hospital in California to achieve this status. The TVH nutrition team met the rigorous standards and expectations for safety required to achieve this honor. The team is proud to serve delicious meals for any diet preference on a daily basis and this designation demonstrates their commitment to provide quality food for patients and the community

The Gluten-Free Food Service (GFFS) audits and validates restaurants and food businesses that serve gluten-free food. The Gluten-Free Food Service validation program is part of a non-profit organization that has been serving the needs of the gluten-free community for several years. Their mission is to make life easier for everyone living gluten-free and TVH is pleased to be a part of this program.

“We are very proud to have been awarded this designation,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO, TVH. “At TVH, it is our mission to deliver exceptional and compassionate patient care and that includes being sensitive to the dietary requirements of those we serve. Our new GFFS certification means that we can proudly support our patients by providing gluten-free food that is safe for their condition.”

Carrie Duran, Registered Dietician, Director of Nutrition Services at TVH added, “It is an honor that TVH is now recognized as a Gluten-Free Safe Spot. We achieved 100% passing score on our audit, which is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the food and nutrition services team here. It’s exciting to be able to expand our menu offering to meet the dietary needs of our patients and community.”

TVH will be displaying the validated Gluten-Free Safe Spot logo throughout the hospital to represent the independent verification of quality, integrity, and purity of businesses serving gluten-free food. Validation as a Gluten-Free Safe Spot establishes trust with gluten-free patrons in the ability of a facility to provide safe gluten-free food.

Established in 2009, GFFS has held its food service establishments to the highest standards. Consumers recognize locations validated as Gluten Free Safe Spots serve gluten-free food that meets the nonprofit GFFS’s rigorous standards and expectations for safety. GFFS validates participating establishments, from restaurants to college dining, senior living, hospitals and more, by visiting locations in-person to ensure they follow best practices for gluten-free food safety and ensure high-quality staff training.

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), part of Southwest Healthcare, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety designated by The Leapfrog Group as a Top Hospital in both 2017 and 2020. The hospital was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2022-2023 for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Stroke, as well as the Healthgrades 2022 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award. TVH is a 2021 DNV Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and has received eight Women’s Choice Award Achievements as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care and One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Other accolades include: the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Mission Lifeline® – STEMI Receiving Center – GOLD PLUS, Mission Lifeline® – NSTEMI – SILVER, Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, the first Universal Health Services hospital in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department, 3 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/

About Southwest Healthcare

Southwest Healthcare is a comprehensive network of care with five hospitals and multiple convenient ambulatory locations serving our community. With more than 7,000 skilled and talented care providers across the region, all dedicated to the highest standards, our shared goal is to provide convenient access to a wide range of healthcare services. Learn more: www.SouthwestHealthcare.com.